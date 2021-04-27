Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.91. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.