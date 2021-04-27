Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.77. Centene reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

CNC traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. 79,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,900. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.