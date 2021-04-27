Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post $249.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.69 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $218.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $201,627,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,679. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.