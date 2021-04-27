Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. SPX reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,045. SPX has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SPX by 18.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 391,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SPX by 2,690.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 137,906 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

