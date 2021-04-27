Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Announce $2.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report $2.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $216.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after buying an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

