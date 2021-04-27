Zacks: Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of EVER traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $35.11. 193,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.76 million, a P/E ratio of -113.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,528. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EverQuote by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

