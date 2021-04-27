Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.29. 1,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $76.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

