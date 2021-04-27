Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $788.64 Million

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $788.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $825.61 million and the lowest is $759.64 million. Lennox International reported sales of $723.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.02. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.50.

Shares of LII opened at $332.49 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $173.24 and a 12-month high of $348.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at $526,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 658 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,303.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.