Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce $68.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.24 million and the lowest is $67.94 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $74.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $280.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.92 million to $281.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $288.70 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $290.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 30,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

