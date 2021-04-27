Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.38). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,212. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at $588,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

