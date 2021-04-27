Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Hold

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Callon Petroleum’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. Importantly, unlike most of the explorers in the basin, it is not significantly exposed to bottlenecks. Moreover, it received prolific Eagle Ford acres from the Carrizo merger, which diversifies its portfolio. Notably, the upstream firm expects gross-operated completed wells for this year in the band of 90 to 100, which will support output. Furthermore, the rise in crude prices will boost its bottom line. Also, its rising operating efficiency is commendable. However, the company expects lease operating expenses in the range of $190-$210 million for 2021, the top end of which suggests an increase from $194.1 million in 2020. Rising expenses will likely hurt its profit margin in the coming quarters.”

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. 19,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.