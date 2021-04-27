Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

CPLP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.36 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $228.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.