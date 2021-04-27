Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

STWD opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

