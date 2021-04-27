Zacks Investment Research Lowers TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $479.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,499 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

