Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VVOS. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $7.98 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.