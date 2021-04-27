Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Strong Sell

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $262.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wayfair is suffering from mounting investment expenses. The company is aggressively investing in international regions. Although these investments will bolster Wayfair’s international presence, they are also likely to hinder its margin expansion. Nevertheless, the company’s strengthening direct retail business across the United States and international regions remains a positive. Further, the company stays confident about growth prospects in markets, namely, Canada, U.K. and Germany as it has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, increasing advertising expenditures are concerns. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giant poses threat to the company’s market position. Also, rising advertising expenses are risks.”

W has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.35.

W traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $312.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,459. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $117.24 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $415,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,687 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Wayfair by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

