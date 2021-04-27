Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Hold

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,520. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 50.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

