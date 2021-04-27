Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145,583 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $41,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 265.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 245,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 178,268 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $1,661,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Zendesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $153.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $70.05 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

