Zhihu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,425 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average daily volume of 704 call options.

ZH stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

