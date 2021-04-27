Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Reaches $624,472.44

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $624,472.44 and approximately $242,481.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.86 or 0.00795899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00096400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.81 or 0.08108790 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.