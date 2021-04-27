Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Shares of ZG opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.