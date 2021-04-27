Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 463.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $196.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.90 and a 12 month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,973. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.48.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

