Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $377.00 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $363.80 and a 12 month high of $547.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.59.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

