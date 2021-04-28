$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of DRVN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,359. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

