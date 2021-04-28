-$0.20 EPS Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Okta posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

OKTA opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 1-year low of $145.58 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.15.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in shares of Okta by 18.9% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 72.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 127.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 20.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.