$0.37 EPS Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

