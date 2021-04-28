$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Hormel Foods also posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,821. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.