$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Exponent reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.61. 3,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,083. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. Exponent has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $65,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $61,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Exponent by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,016,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

