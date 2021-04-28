$0.51 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WLKP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,957. The stock has a market cap of $959.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.