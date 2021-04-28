-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.67). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million.

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

