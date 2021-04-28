$0.75 EPS Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.65. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. 110,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

