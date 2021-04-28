$0.79 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

VLO traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. 2,427,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,393.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

