$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. The Toro reported sales of $929.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of The Toro stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.58. 424,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,026. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

