$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total transaction of $2,075,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $710,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $562.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $295.78 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.