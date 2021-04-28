$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.44. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 644.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

MAN stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.