10,425 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,782 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.