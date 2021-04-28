10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) Shares Up 0.3%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.01. 361,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 870,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCVC)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

