11,118 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Bank of America began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

