11,700 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total value of $214,138.34. Insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

