$12.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report $12.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.68 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $49.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.92 billion to $51.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 71,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $914,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 109,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,899,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $98,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 198,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $51.37. 13,517,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

