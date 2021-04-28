$146.90 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce $146.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.80 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $579.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. 376,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,283. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.