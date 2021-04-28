$146.90 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce $146.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.80 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $579.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. 376,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,283. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.