$150.01 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce $150.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $150.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $126.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $607.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.00 million to $617.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $658.35 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $679.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220,090 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners L P boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.