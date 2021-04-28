$157.99 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report $157.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.87 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $178.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $624.12 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 269,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,037 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 282,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

