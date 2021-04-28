$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.48.

DRI stock opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

