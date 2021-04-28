$2.54 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. AutoNation reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

NYSE AN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,117. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,130 shares of company stock worth $15,489,223. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

