$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.87 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Truist lifted their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of DaVita by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,018,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

