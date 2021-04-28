2,151 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

IWD opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $157.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

