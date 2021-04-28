$22.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post sales of $22.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $19.14 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $77.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.22 million to $89.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.52 million, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 232,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,276. The stock has a market cap of $266.17 million and a P/E ratio of 225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.