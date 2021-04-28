$229.30 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post sales of $229.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $881.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $818.22 million to $928.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $922.98 million, with estimates ranging from $825.43 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.
Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 524,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,166. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.
About Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
Read More: Trading Penny Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.