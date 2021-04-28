$271.16 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $271.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.70 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.17. 492,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,745. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

